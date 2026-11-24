Mumbai: Lok Capital, an early-to-growth stage investment firm, has raised $130 million in the first tranche of its fifth fund with a targeted corpus of $200 million-250 million as it looks to deepen its focus in core areas including financial services and climate transition segments, a top executive said.
Mumbai: Lok Capital, an early-to-growth stage investment firm, has raised $130 million in the first tranche of its fifth fund with a targeted corpus of $200 million-250 million as it looks to deepen its focus in core areas including financial services and climate transition segments, a top executive said.
The bulk of the capital is from international investors constituting development finance institutions, fund-of-funds, insurance companies and large global family offices, Rajat Bansal, managing director and partner at Lok Capital, told Mint in an interview.
The bulk of the capital is from international investors constituting development finance institutions, fund-of-funds, insurance companies and large global family offices, Rajat Bansal, managing director and partner at Lok Capital, told Mint in an interview.
“We have had US investors in our earlier funds as well, and we are adding two new US-based LPs (limited partners) in the fundraise. We are also seeing greater interest from South-East Asian investors, particularly Singapore-based LPs,” Bansal said.
The fund received commitments from the International Finance Corporation, according to public documents reviewed by Mint. Lok Capital is also expected to raise capital from the European Investment Bank (EIB) after receiving approvals, according to a disclosure made on EIB’s website.
The firm did not reveal the names of the investors.
Founded in 2004, Lok Capital has raised four funds. Fund 1 raised $22 million in 2006, followed by Fund 2 at $64 million in 2010. The third fund raised $105 million in 2016 and the fourth fund $156 million in 2022.
Bansal said $250 million for the fifth fund was an appropriate size, in terms of both the growth of the platform and the market’s ability to absorb investments profitably while generating good returns.
“We currently write cheques of $8-25 million, with $10-20 million being the sweet spot. This allows us to invest in companies that are beyond the early-stage venture or concept-risk phase but still have significant growth potential,” he said. “For larger investments, we can bring in co-investment from our LPs and participate in rounds of up to $50 million.”
Profitable businesses
The fund plans to invest in 10-12 companies, targeting those with proven business models and sustainable revenue traction.
“We prefer profitable businesses, but companies nearing profitability that can achieve it with our capital also fit our investment thesis,” Bansal said.
Financial services and climate transition are the key pillars of the fund.
“We see climate action and sustainability increasingly driving business value across sectors such as agriculture, consumer, mobility, logistics and manufacturing,” he noted.
The fund seeks to generate measurable impact alongside financial returns, either through social inclusion by reaching underserved sections of India’s population or through climate action by making economic growth and development more sustainable.
In financial services, the focus spans credit and lending, as well as savings, investments and insurance products. Post-pandemic, demand has increased for such products.
“There is significant overlap between these segments, with customers who initially accessed financial services through credit increasingly becoming consumers of savings, investment and insurance products,” Bansal explained.
Food and agriculture, a segment that the fund began investing in almost 15 years ago, is closely linked to its broader focus area given its importance to India’s largely agrarian economy.
“Our focus is on backing businesses that integrate farmers with broader national markets through consumer-facing brands. Over the years, we have also enabled credit through our financial services portfolio to retailers and distributors working with our agri companies,” he said.
Lok has invested in Indian startups including Henfruit, Anveshan, Wint Wealth, Saarathi Finance, SuperBottoms, MoneyView, Akshayakalpa, Mintifi and Ummeed Housing Finance.
The firm has fully exited its first two funds, while three investments remain in its third fund: RenewBuy (merged with InsuranceDekho), Wingreens Farms’ Monsoon Harvest and Veritas Finance, which is preparing for an initial public offering.
The firm expects to exit all three over the next year, Bansal said, adding that the fourth fund has also started distributing exit proceeds to the LPs.