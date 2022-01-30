Losses mount for startups racing to deliver groceries fast and cheap

After paying for the products, the people packaging them, delivery riders, waste and other expenses related to storage, it lost $3.30 on every order. That doesn’t include marketing costs. Fridge No More spent $70 on advertising to win the average customer, an investment that resulted in a $78 loss for every customer that stayed in the 10 months through September, according to the presentation. Co-founder Pavel Danilov said that the company’s margins have improved since then and that it now spends much less marketing to consumers.