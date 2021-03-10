Lucid, long before SPAC, promised to build Saudi auto plant
- Electric-car maker told at least one institutional investor of commitment, a condition of 2018 Saudi investment
Electric-car startup Lucid Motors Inc. has an undisclosed commitment to build an assembly plant in Saudi Arabia, a potentially costly promise the company made after accepting more than $1 billion in financing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund in 2018, according to people familiar with the matter.
The plant promise represents a significant investment commitment for the startup, which hasn’t yet sold a car from its one existing factory in Arizona. It is also a potential boon for Saudi Arabia, which has struggled to lure Western companies to the country in the wake of the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
