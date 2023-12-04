Lybrate founders move US court for arbitration against Pristyn Care
The founders of Lybrate Inc. have moved a Delaware court to start arbitration proceedings against healthcare startup Pristyn Care, which has failed to pay them in full for acquiring their company last year. The founders also plan to seek over $13 million in damages in arbitration, a court filing showed.