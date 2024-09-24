M2P builds war chest for acquisitions with ₹850 cr funding from Helios, others

  • The fundraise, a mix of a primary and secondary share sale, now values the company at over 6,550 crore.

Mansi Verma
Published24 Sep 2024, 06:05 AM IST
M2P Fintech founder and CEO Madhusudanan R.
M2P Fintech founder and CEO Madhusudanan R.

M2P Fintech is building a war chest for acquisitions, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Madhusudanan R. said, after the software-as-a-service (Saas) startup raised 850 crore in a funding round led by Helios Investment Partners, half of which would go towards buying companies.

“We need to look at some markets where we may need to intervene to contribute more quickly. This could lead to higher investment or cash deployment. I would estimate that more than half of the money will be allocated for acquiring companies,” Madhusudanan told Mint.

The fundraise, a mix of a primary and secondary share sale, now values the company at over 6,550 crore. M2P’s existing investor Flourish Ventures also participated in the round.

Also read | M2P Fintech acquires Goals101 for 250 crore

The Chennai-based company, which provides software services to banks, is looking for acquisitions to expand its business both in India and overseas, with a focus on Africa.

Founded in 2014 by Muthukumar A., Prabhu R., and Madhusudanan as an API (application programming interface) infrastructure company, M2P has evolved into a banking-as-a-service company for banks, lenders, fintech and consumer technology companies.

“In 2024, we generated close to 60% of our revenue from India and about 40% from the rest of the world. Over the next two to three years, we expect India to remain a key market, contributing significantly at about 40%,” said Madhusudanan.

He added that while international revenues are growing faster, India is a large market and will continue to lead as a revenue driver for the company.

Expansion plans

The company is also eyeing strategic expansions into select countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region and the Middle East. M2P Fintech operates in over 30 markets across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Oceania regions.

Also read | M2P fintech acquires credit card-focused startup Wizi

M2P Fintech has so far raised close to $200 million from investors like Tiger Global, Better Capital and MUFG Innovation Partners, a corporate venture capital arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG).

The company provides services across core banking systems; core lending solutions; BNPL (buy now, pay later); credit, debit and prepaid cards; UPI and advanced data capabilities, among others. With the new investment, M2P aims to expand its technology stack and introduce artificial intelligence solutions.

M2P Fintech’s revenue soared to 440.7 crore in FY23 from 194.74 crore in FY22, and 41.89 crore in FY21 . The company’s loss, however, more than tripled to 134.26 crore in FY23 from 40.08 crore in FY22.

“In FY24, in the first two quarters, we lost money. In the next two quarters, we made money again. So, overall for the full year, FY24 continues to be loss-making but FY25 is when we expect to see profitability, or at least an increase in cash profitability,” said Madhusudanan.

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why Byju's creditors took its insolvency professional to court

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 06:05 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesStart-upsM2P builds war chest for acquisitions with ₹850 cr funding from Helios, others

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.000.00
      Chennai
      75,941.000.00
      Delhi
      76,093.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.