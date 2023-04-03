IT firms’ revenue growth may drop to mid-single digit in FY243 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The BFSI sector contributed nearly 30% of the ₹10.2 tn revenue earned by Indian IT services firms, as of FY22
NEW DELHI : Macroeconomic headwinds could play spoilsport for information technology (IT) services firms this quarter, leading to sharply lower revenue growth for most companies. According to industry stakeholders, a slowdown in the banking and financial services sector in the US, and greater caution in discretionary tech spending globally, may lead to a drop of around 700 basis points in the revenue growth rate, this financial year.
