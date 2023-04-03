IT firms’ revenue growth may drop to mid-single digit in FY24

However, while such deals could bolster the total contracted value (TCV) of deals signed by IT firms in FY24, it may not offset revenue growth. HDFC’s Prasad said an early example of this was seen in Dublin-based IT giant Accenture’s latest earnings call. “Accenture reported a 32% annual growth in outsourcing contracts. But, it’s important to note that most of these cost optimization deals will come with higher durations, so there will be a disconnect between the number of deals signed — which would be higher — versus the revenue growth rate, which would be lower," he said.