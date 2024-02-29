Active Stocks
'Madamji, dekhiye please,' Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal pleads to FM Sitharaman against IT department

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Flagging concern for India's startup industry, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Thursday appealed to the Finance Minister towards the redressal of the trouble faced because of tiring KYC paperwork

Anupam Mittal on Thursday posted on X, flagging concern about the inordinate amount of time spent in sending KYC paperwork
Anupam Mittal on Thursday posted on X, flagging concern about the inordinate amount of time spent in sending KYC paperwork

Expressing concern over the tiring process of submitting KYC paperwork, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, called for the Finance Ministry's intervention to reduce the process of filing KYC for startups and angel investors. In his latest post on X, the Shark Tank judge called for the need for the implementation of policies that provide a conducive environment for Indian startups.

While tagging the Income Tax Department and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Anupam Mittal wrote, “While we talk about being a startup nation, we need policy-makingthe an that keeps up. Every year, team is spending inordinate amt of time sending KYC info to startups who in turn are coordinating with multiple angels to get kyc paperwork filed with @IncomeTaxIndia when they should be focusing on building great businesses. Why this harassment?"

He also mentioned the fact that the Income Tax department has all the details of most of the registered investors and ruled out the need for the need of an intensive paper work.

Tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's official X accounts, Mittal wrote, “ Madamji dekhiye pls, its an unnecessary waste of time that sucks up countless unproductive hours of our country’s brightest in @PMOIndia."

Published: 29 Feb 2024, 08:22 PM IST
