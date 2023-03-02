Made in India wearables, hearables set to storm mkts

For instance, Noida-based Optiemus Electronics is looking to double its manufacturing capacity for true-wireless (TWS) headphones, from half-a-million units per month to a million per month this year. The company makes smartwatches and TWS products for brands such as Noise and Boult Audio, and is expected to open its third factory dedicated to wearables in the first half of 2023. For smartwatches, it aims to expand capacities from 1.2 million per month to 1.5 million per month.