Magna leads Series B round in Yulu

“We can see a 100 times growth opportunity for Yulu in both the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) businesses in the next three-four years. As the market leader in electric mobility, with a proven business model built on positive unit economics, our focus now will be to establish a robust and agile supply chain and scale up our operations," said Amit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yulu.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}