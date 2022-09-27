Mahindra to buy Rivigo’s B2B express biz

Mahindra Logistics will buy the unicorn startup’s B2B express delivery business along with all rights, title, beneficial ownership and interest, in an all-cash deal valuing the company at ₹225 crore, it said in an exchange filing. Mahindra expects to complete the deal by 1 November. As part of the transaction, Mahindra Logistics will also own Rivigo’s customers, team, assets, technology platform and the Rivigo brand, Mahindra said in a press release. Rivigo will, however, continue to operate its truck fleet and have the rights to full truck load operations.

