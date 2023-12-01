Maker of Jimmy’s Cocktails closes pre-Series A round at 35 crore

New Delhi: Radiohead Brands, the four-year-old startup behind the brand Jimmy’s Cocktails and sparkling-mixers, has closed its pre-Series A funding round at ₹35 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current fundraise of ₹12.2 crore was led by Prath Ventures, with participation from Capital Ventures, Illeyrium Ventures, angel investors Neel Bahl and Sandeep Aggarwal of Droom, and existing investors.

The company makes cocktail premixes and sparkling beverage mixers like tonic water, and ginger ale, among others. It competes with established brands such as Sepoy & Co., Franklin & Sons, Svami, and Jade Forest in the non-alcoholic beverage market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July this year, the company had secured ₹11 crore in a pre-series A funding round from Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prath Ventures.

Ankur Bhatia, founder and CEO, said the company was committed to building its brands sustainably and profitably, focusing on cash flow, zero credit sales, and account-wise profitability. The company was founded by Bhatia and Nitin Bhardwaj, the company’s COO.

Radiohead reported ₹80 crore in gross revenues in FY23, and expects to close the current fiscal with ₹100 crore. It aims to be profitable by next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piyush Goenka, founder of Prath Ventures said the company had a strong understanding of brand building and distribution. “We believe the company is set to emerge as a leading player with a diversified portfolio," he added.

The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), a leading economic policy think tank, forecasts robust growth for the country’s non-alcoholic beverage market. According to its 2022 report, the market could expand at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, reaching a staggering ₹1.47 trillion by 2030.

This growth stands out from the ₹67,100 crore pre-pandemic market in 2019, encompassing soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

