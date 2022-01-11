Mamaearth's parent clocks first-ever profit as revenue jumps fourfold

Honasa Consumer becomes one of the very few unicorns such as Nykaa and OfBusiness to turn profitable in India. While Honasa Consumer had not managed to clock a profit even at EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation)-level until FY20, a strong growth in its financials for FY21 suggests that demand for D2C products has surged since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.