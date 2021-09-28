Manch Technologies raises $1.1 million in Pre-Series A funding

Bengaluru-based software platform Manch Technologies on Tuesday said it has closed $1.1 million as part of its pre-series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund. The round also saw participation from Pentathlon Ventures.

The funds will be used to step up global growth and product development initiatives, the company said. The startup will also hire more staff in business development and marketingand plans to significantly increase investment across marketing, sales and customer support functions as it gears up to scale.

Four-year-old Manch provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform which is focused on digitalising interactions of enterprises with their external stakeholders.

“The zero coding, rapid implementation platform by Manch ensures that our clients concentrate on the core business, while we bring in the efficiencies by reducing costs by facilitating a self-service paperless, contactless environment. The platform has been very well received by our customers due to the value they have seen in our offerings. The investment from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund and Pentathlon Ventures further validates our product vision" said Manch’s chief executive and founder, Suresh Anantpurkar.

Manch had earlier raised funding from lead angel investor and Thinksoft co-founder, Asvini Kumar, along with others.

Currently, the startup has over 30 customers in India and abroad, which leverage the platform to automate their business processes such as customer, vendor and merchant engagement, contract execution workflows, workforce management, identity verification, fraud control, and lending marketplace.

The API rich, zero-coding platform helps achieve rapid implementation enabling a paperless, contactless, cashless business environment, the company said.

The platform currently works with marquee brands including Dunzo, NetAmbit, Paytm Money, PharmEasy, Swiggy, Xiaomi.

“Partner lifecycle management is an area that is still largely manual, paper driven and remains a void left by most enterprise applications. Manch Platform offers a scalable technology architecture to enable organizations to reduce chaos in dealing with the external stakeholders, allowing them to efficiently conduct transactions in a “cash-less, presence-less, paperless" framework," said Saras Agarwal, principal at Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

