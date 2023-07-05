Manipal Group, existing investors to pump in ₹2500 crore in Pharmeasy

Mumbai: Omnichannel pharmacy chain Pharmeasy plans to raise ₹2,500 crore to retire the senior debt it had raised from Goldman Sachs, said two people with knowledge of the development. While ₹1,000 crore will come from Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai’s family office, existing investors in Pharmeasy are expected to pump in the rest, they said.

The company counts Prosus, Temasek, B Capital, Tiger Global, Orios, Kotak PE, among others, as its investors.

Pharmeasy is now being valued at $500-600 million, said one of the person cited above, adding that the company will be the first unicorn to take a major knock down in its valuations. In 2021, when it last raised primary capital, the e-pharmacy was valued a whopping $5.6 billion.

The investment will come through a rights issue that the company is planning, which will help it raise fresh capital. This would be the second rights issue in a year. In October 2022, existing investors were invited to subscribe to up to ₹750 crore through convertible notes.

“(Ranjan) Pai’s family office has given a term sheet of ₹1,000 crore, the company is raising another ₹1000 crore from its existing investors," the other person cited above said. According to him, another PE firm is also in talks to pump in another ₹300 crore.

As per the terms of the debt agreement, the structured loan of ₹2,280 crore from Goldman Sachs is due in 2026, but requires Pharmeasy to pay ₹25 crore in interest each quarter. It also has a payment-in-kind (PIK) component, in the range of 7.25% to 8.25%, which is due to be paid only in 2026. A PIK component helps a company preserve immediate cash but could allow for a delay in payment or payment through other ways including in securities.

Pharmeasy tried to raise fresh capital in FY23, but due to poor market conditions it was forced to shelve the plans.

A spokesperson for Manipal Group declined to comment. Founders of Pharmeasy were not immediately available for a comment.

In April, Mint had reported the company’s plans to turn profitable by bringing down its monthly burn rate. Pharmeasy is scripting a turnaround and became operationally cash flow positive in the month of April, in a sign that the company's efforts at cutting expenses are beginning to bear some fruit.

The company reduced its monthly operational loss from ₹86 crore in March 2022 to approximately ₹5.6 crore in March 2023, Mint had reported.

The turnaround comes as the Temasek-backed group integrates the diagnostics business on its platform and the efficiencies of cross selling begins to kick in. In June 2021, Pharmeasy’s parent API Holdings acquired 66% stake in Thyrocare for a consideration of ₹4,546 crore.

The company reported consolidated net sales of ₹5,728.8 crore in FY22, according to its regulatory filings with the registrar of companies. The losses in FY22 amounted to ₹3,992.4 crore in FY22. However, the operational loss stood at around ₹850 crore in FY22.