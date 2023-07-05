Manipal Group, existing investors to pump in ₹2500 crore in Pharmeasy

Manipal Group, existing investors to pump in ₹2500 crore in Pharmeasy3 min read 05 Jul 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Pharmeasy is now being valued at $500-600 million, said one of the person cited above, adding that the company will be the first unicorn to take a major knock down in its valuations. In 2021, when it last raised primary capital, the e-pharmacy was valued a whopping $5.6 billion
Mumbai: Omnichannel pharmacy chain Pharmeasy plans to raise ₹2,500 crore to retire the senior debt it had raised from Goldman Sachs, said two people with knowledge of the development. While ₹1,000 crore will come from Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai’s family office, existing investors in Pharmeasy are expected to pump in the rest, they said.
