Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai invests in Kites Senior Care Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The company will use the capital to scale its operations in Bengaluru and expand into new cities such as Hyderabad and Chennai
Kites Senior Care, a geriatric care service provider, has raised $2 million in pre-series A round from Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG).