IIT Madras has emerged as a prominent talent hub. Highlighting the same, Enam Holdings director Manish Chokhani praised the institute. Taking to X, the investor and market veteran posted an infographic which read, "IIT Madras’s Startup Factory."

Meet top startups by IIT Madras alumni The post highlights 65 IIT Madras alumni who are associated with 50 startups. This list also included seven unicorns, including Zetwerk, ofBusiness, Ather Energy, Zenoti, Darwinbox, Hasura and EaseMyTrip.

While Zetwerk and ofBusiness are among the companies featured in the manufacturing and business services sector, Ather Energy represents the electric mobility sector. Zenoti and Darwinbox operate in the software space. Hasura is a technology company, and EaseMyTrip is part of the travel industry.

Popular companies like Akasa Air, Zouk, BharatAgro, Zoho Corporation, SUGAR Cosmetics, Rentomojo Upwork,Cygni Energy, CureSkin and JetSynthesys among others have also been founded or co-founded by the IIT Madras alumni.

Top startups founded by IIT Madras alumni Zetwerk Founded in 2018, Zetwerk is a business-to-business manufacturing platform. It helps to connect companies with manufacturers and suppliers of industrial components. Its founding team includes IIT Madras alumni Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, along with Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary. Ankit Fatehpuria also joined as a co-founder. Zetwerk became India's first manufacturing unicorn in 2021 after raising $150 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners. The company subsequently went public in 2026.

OfBusiness OfBusiness was founded in 2015 by Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta and Nitin Jain. The company was set up to address procurement and financing challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Its B2B platform helps businesses procure raw materials such as steel, aluminium, chemicals, polymers, agricultural commodities and construction materials. According to its website, the group serves more than 1.5 million SMEs and operates across 26 states in India and over 70 countries. Its reported profit after tax is ₹700 crore as of 2026.

Ather Energy Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. The Bengaluru-based company offers electric scooters around in-house engineering, software and technology. The company went public in May 2025 after an IPO that raised approximately ₹2,981 crore.

Zenoti Zenoti was founded in 2010 by Sudheer Koneru who is an IIT Madras alumnus. The company's origins comes from ManageMySpa, a cloud-based platform developed to help salons, spas and fitness centres manage appointments, billing, inventory and customer relationships. Zenoti became a unicorn in December 2020 after raising $160 million in a Series D funding round led by Advent International at a valuation of $1 billion+.

Darwinbox Founded in 2015, Darwinbox was started by Jayant Paleti, Chaitanya Peddi and Rohit Chennamaneni. The Hyderabad-based company developed a cloud-based human capital management platform to help organisations in employee-related tasks within one system. Darwinbox became a unicorn in January 2022 after raising $72 million in a funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures at a valuation of more than $1 billion. The company reportedly has more than 900 clients across over 130 countries now.

Hasura Founded in 2017 by Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh, Hasura is a software company. It builds developer tools that help organisations connect databases and services to applications through APIs, reducing the time and effort. Hasura entered the unicorn club in February 2022 after raising $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Greenoaks, at a valuation of $1 billion. The company has offices in Bengaluru and San Francisco.

EaseMyTrip EaseMyTrip was founded in 2008 by brothers Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pittie and Prashant Pitti. The company began as a business-to-business travel booking portal and later became a consumer-facing company in 2011. EaseMyTrip got listed on Indian stock exchanges in March 2021, becoming the first online travel company in India to do so. According to its FY25 annual report, EaseMyTrip recorded gross booking revenue of ₹8,691.6 crore and revenue from operations of ₹587.3 crore las year.