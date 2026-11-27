IIT Madras has emerged as a prominent talent hub. Highlighting this, Enam Holdings director Manish Chokhani praised the institute. Taking to X, the investor and market veteran posted an infographic which read, "IIT Madras’s Startup Factory."

Meet top startups by IIT Madras alumni The post highlights 65 IIT Madras alumni who are associated with 50 startups. This list also included seven unicorns, including Zetwerk, ofBusiness, Ather Energy, Zenoti, Darwinbox, Hasura and EaseMyTrip.

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While Zetwerk and ofBusiness are among the companies featured in the manufacturing and business services sector, Ather Energy represents the electric mobility sector. Zenoti and Darwinbox operate in the software space. Hasura is a technology company, and EaseMyTrip is part of the travel industry.

Popular companies such as Akasa Air, Zouk, BharatAgro, Zoho Corporation, SUGAR Cosmetics, Rentomojo, Upwork, Cygni Energy, CureSkin and JetSynthesys have also been founded or co-founded by IIT Madras alumni.

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Top startups founded by IIT Madras alumni Zetwerk Founded in 2018, Zetwerk is a business-to-business manufacturing platform. It helps connect companies with manufacturers and suppliers of industrial components. Its founding team includes IIT Madras alumni Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, along with Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary. Ankit Fatehpuria also joined as a co-founder. Zetwerk became India's first manufacturing unicorn in 2021 after raising $150 million in a funding round led by D1 Capital Partners. The company subsequently went public in 2026.

OfBusiness OfBusiness was founded in 2015 by Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar, Bhuvan Gupta and Nitin Jain. The company was set up to address procurement and financing challenges faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Its B2B platform helps businesses procure raw materials such as steel, aluminium, chemicals, polymers, agricultural commodities and construction materials. According to its website, the group serves more than 1.5 million SMEs and operates across 26 states in India and over 70 countries. Its reported profit after tax is ₹700 crore as of 2026.

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Ather Energy Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. The Bengaluru-based company offers electric scooters with in-house engineering, software and technology. The company went public in May 2025 after an IPO that raised approximately ₹2,981 crore.

Zenoti Zenoti was founded in 2010 by Sudheer Koneru, an IIT Madras alumnus. The company's origins come from ManageMySpa, a cloud-based platform developed to help salons, spas and fitness centres manage appointments, billing, inventory and customer relationships. Zenoti became a unicorn in December 2020 after raising $160 million in a Series D funding round led by Advent International at a valuation of $1 billion+.

Darwinbox Founded in 2015, Darwinbox was started by Jayant Paleti, Chaitanya Peddi and Rohit Chennamaneni. The Hyderabad-based company developed a cloud-based human capital management platform to help organisations manage employee-related tasks in a single system. Darwinbox became a unicorn in January 2022 after raising $72 million in a funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures at a valuation of more than $1 billion. The company reportedly has more than 900 clients across 130 countries.

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Hasura Founded in 2017 by Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh, Hasura is a software company. It builds developer tools that help organisations connect databases and services to applications through APIs, reducing the time and effort. Hasura entered the unicorn club in February 2022 after raising $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Greenoaks, at a valuation of $1 billion. The company has offices in Bengaluru and San Francisco.

EaseMyTrip EaseMyTrip was founded in 2008 by brothers Nishant Pitti, Rikant Pittie and Prashant Pitti. The company began as a business-to-business travel booking portal and later became a consumer-facing company in 2011. EaseMyTrip got listed on Indian stock exchanges in March 2021, becoming the first online travel company in India to do so. According to its FY25 annual report, EaseMyTrip recorded gross booking revenue of ₹8,691.6 crore and revenue from operations of ₹587.3 crore last year.

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Swiggy Swiggy was founded in 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini in Bengaluru. Phani Kishan Addepalli, an IIT Madras alumnus, joined the company in 2015. The company began its journey as a food delivery platform and later added groceries and dining‑out options. Swiggy entered the unicorn club in 2018 and expanded beyond food delivery with the launch of Instamart during the Covid pandemic. It also added services such as Dineout and other offerings to its app. In November 2024, Swiggy went public on Indian stock exchanges.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.