“We’re going through one of the biggest transformations in Indian financial history – the Fintech Revolution – that will significantly alter the payment and banking experience of consumers and businesses now and in the years to come. New businesses are evolving every day with different payment and banking needs and catering to a different set of consumers and markets. We are excited about strengthening our partnership with Mastercard, the global payments and technology leader, in furthering digital adoption and equipping millions of businesses, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, with industry-leading technologies that will help ensure business resilience," said Amitabh Tewary, Chief Innovation Officer, Razorpay.