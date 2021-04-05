Stealth mode edtech startup Crejo.Fun has secured ₹22 crore in pre-seed funding from Matrix Partners India and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal-backed venture capital firm 021 Capital, two people briefed on the deal told VCCircle.

Owned by Createjoy Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the Bengaluru-based startup was founded last November by IIM Bangalore alumni Vikas Bansal and Ankit Agarwal.

It seeks to develop extracurricular courses with a focus on social, physical, intellectual, creative and emotional (SPICE) development of children to aid holistic growth.

According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, Crejo.Fun is running a beta, and aims to help children discover their passions and interests through creative learning.

Email queries to Createjoy Technologies, Matrix Partners India and 021 Capital did not elicit any response till press time.

Vikas Bansal has had a stint in health and wellness startup Cure.fit and Walmart-owned Flipkart, while Agarwal is a former executive of private equity firm ICICI Venture.

In 2020, Matrix Partners India, the local franchise of Silicon Valley-based Matrix Partners, invested in edtech startups Toddle, which offers productivity tools to teachers, and video-driven learning portal Antwak. 021 Capital, launched two years ago by Sailesh Tulshan, has so far backed agritech firm BharatAgri, supply chain tech startup Increff, biotech startup Pandorum Technologies and packaged foods startup Y-Cook.

The edtech sector has been among the highest funded in the country over the past 12-odd months, after the covid-19 pandemic created a surge in demand for online learning platforms and solutions. Bengaluru-based Think & Learn, the company that owns and operates edtech platform Byju’s, recently raised $457 million from an investor consortium led by MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings. Byju’s is currently valued at over $13 billion. ​

