Matrix, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital bet on Crejo.Fun

The edtech sector has been among the highest funded in the country over the past 12-odd months, after the covid-19 pandemic created a surge in demand for online learning platforms and solutions. Bengaluru-based Think & Learn, the company that owns and operates edtech platform Byju’s, recently raised $457 million from an investor consortium led by MC Global Edtech Investment Holdings. Byju’s is currently valued at over $13 billion. ​