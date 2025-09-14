Mint Explainer | Why MCA is making it easier for startups to return to India, but not cheaper
Sakshi Sadashiv , Neha Joshi 6 min read 14 Sept 2025, 07:04 pm IST
Summary
- The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has expanded India’s fast-track merger rules, easing reverse flipping for startups by bypassing NCLT approvals.
- The move could accelerate redomiciliation of startup unicorns like Razorpay, Meesho, and Groww, though high tax costs remain a key hurdle.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ latest changes to India’s fast-track merger rules, notified on 11 September, redraw the playbook for startups looking to bring their parent entities to India.
