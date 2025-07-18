Meat delivery startup FreshToHome eyes up to $50 million to expand Middle East business
Summary
Online fish and meat startup FreshToHome is raising fresh capital to strengthen its Middle East play, two years after Amazon-backed round. Revenues surged 15x in FY24 even as losses halved.
MUMBAI : FreshToHome, a Bengaluru-based online retailer of fresh fish and meat, is in advanced talks to raise $40–50 million in primary capital as it expands aggressively in the Middle East, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story