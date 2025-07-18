While FreshToHome generates a bulk of its revenue from India—serving over 100 cities—its Middle East business has grown significantly over the past few years. It had entered the UAE market in 2019 and now has a presence across several locations in the region, including Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Ain, Fujairah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, as well as in Saudi Arabia.