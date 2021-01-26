Meat, fish startups set to expand footprint

Online fish and meat delivery startups are seeing a surge in orders, particularly for ready-to-eat food, do-it-yourself (DIY) meals, and grilled and marinated products, driven by people opting for hassle-free cooking as they continue working from home.

Prompted by the uptick in overall business, most of these startups are gearing up to expand to more cities and launch new products.

Benguluru-based FreshToHome has seen its ready-to-eat category grow from 1-2% to 6-7% of overall business in the past six months and expects the run to continue.

“Our ready-to-eat items like butter chicken and chicken ghee roast are doing very well. Fish as a category has seen increased adoption probably because of its Omega 3 benefits. This clearly shows change in consumer behaviour and the shift towards healthier options post-covid," said Shan Kadavil, co-founder and CEO of FreshToHome. Orders for grilled and marinated products have also jumped since December-end, Kadavil said.

Buoyed by the growth, FreshToHome is charting an aggressive expansion plan.

“We plan to launch in the top 56 cities in India in the next 24 months. Internationally, we have achieved double-digit growth in Dubai and will be entering the Saudi Arabia market later this year," Kadavil said without giving a timeframe for the foray into Saudi Arabia. It also plans to launch more ready-to-cook products, DIY meal kits, besides adding eggs to its offering.

Meanwhile, rival Licious said that its business has soared 300% in the past eight months with a threefold jump in demand across product categories and markets with a 30% increase in average basket size per customer.

“Chicken is our highest-selling category and contributes about 40% of overall revenue while ready-to-cook (kebabs and marinades) and ready-to-eat (chicken and prawn-based spreads) contribute about 20%," said Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-founders of Licious.

Licious plans to add more cities this year to the nine where it operates currently.

Similarly, Gurugram-based Meatigo, whose products include raw pork, duck, exotic meats and imported cold cuts, saw a threefold growth in revenue amid a boom in online delivery and with consumers shifting from non-branded to the branded segment.

Meatigo’s ready-to-cook marinades, burger patties and momos are seeing strong demand in Delhi-NCR.

“Meatigo is a bootstrapped company where we sell fresh and chilled products, we don’t do frozen. Our momo recipe itself took over 2 years of R&D to get the product right and is now already one of the top selling items," said Siddhant Wangdi, founder of Meatigo.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via