MediaTek open to using chips made in India1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:56 PM IST
The Indian government has offered a $10 billion production linked incentive (PLI) for chip firms looking to set up fabrication units in India.
NEW DELHI : Fabless chipmaker MediaTek, which supplies chips to some of the world’s top electronics firms, said it is open to considering using chips made in India once the country’s ecosystem develops. In an interview, Anku Jain, managing director, MediaTek India, said fabrication units planned for India will likely focus on mature nodes at first.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×