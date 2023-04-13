MediaTek open to using chips made in India

“We see a lot of serious intent from the government and industry partners. The government has realized that semiconductor itself is a very strategic sector, and we cannot really rely on external parties and we should have at least some control over it. We are still in the early days. From a design point of view, India is doing very well in the last several years. I think 20-25% of the global talent actually is available in India from a chip design point of view. We have multiple patents from MediaTek India," he said.

