Medicines, food highest shipped items in India in April, says report

The report also said that 11% of the shipments containing non-essential items were stuck in transit at hubs during this period, supporting the fact that during lockdown demand for e-commerce deliveries saw an increase but order fulfilment remained an industry-wide challenge. Non-essentials were stuck also because many consumers began to cancel their orders midway due to the coronavirus threat, thereby further impacting demand, said Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder of Shiprocket.