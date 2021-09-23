Medikabazaar raises $75 mn in series C funding

"We are delighted to welcome CREAEGIS and the CDC Group on board as investors. We are impressed by the digital transformation track-record of Creaegis and look forward to creating a technology driven platform serving the healthcare ecosystem. The funds raised will enable us to enhance our international operations and deepen our presence in the Indian B2B healthtech industry," said Vivek Tiwari, founder and chief executive officer, Medikabazaar.

