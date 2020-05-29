Medikabazaar taps into corporate workplaces to boost services

BENGALURU : Online B2B healthcare provider Medikabazaar is partnering with corporates and organizations to offer its product catalogue, as workplaces in the country get ready for a graded opening.

The B2B online wholesaler which delivers medical products to hospitals and clinics, has partnered with 24 companies including Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Larsen & Turbo Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), ICICI Bank Ltd. among others.

The company has also launched a workplace-specific product catalogue which includes infrared thermometers, sanitisers and disinfectants, along with sensor masks and respirators, among many other contact and non-contact screening tools.

Through this initiative, Medikabazaar plans to equip organisations well-in advance with safety measures before they become fully operational, post-government directives.

“Organizations would want to resume work from the office, as soon as the lockdown is eased. During this, they might neglect requisite safety measures that are critical to prevent occupational exposure. Today, our collective aim should be to get the economy back on track by keeping India’s workforce safe while also eliminating similar risks in the future. And, the role of technology cannot be ignored in combating such highly contagious threats," said Vivek Tiwari, founder and CEO of Medikabazaar.

Currently, MedikaBazaar has close to 22 fulfilment centres and a delivery fleet spread across the country to fulfil orders. The company also recently registered its presence internationally by opening its first office in Dubai.

This week, Google said that it has decided to reopen its offices globally from the month of July, as it looks to get 30% of staff members to work from its workplaces by September. Earlier this month, even Indian IT firm Infosys said that it is reopening its offices in a staggered manner, keeping necessary precautions in mind.

In April, Medikabazaar also created a ‘covid combat collaborative platform’ to directly connect sellers and buyers of the medical goods pertaining to coronavirus such as ventilators, hand-sanitizers, thermometers, personal protection equipment kit, masks, goggles, and more.

Further, through this platform, the company helped supply critical safety equipment to hospitals, health centres, quarantine centres, pharmacies and other medical facilities, across the private and public sectors, which were in need of these products.

