Medlife, Snapdeal tie up for medicine delivery, covid-19 testing

Bengaluru: E-commerce firm Snapdeal has partnered with e-health startup Medlife to enable users to order medicines and book health check-ups and diagnostic tests through the former's platform.

Users of Snapdeal can order medicines online with a valid prescription, and Medlife will deliver the medicines to the customer within 24 hours after the order is confirmed, both companies said.

For Snapdeal users, Medlife has the option of testing for covid-19 at home, if patients meet certain criteria.

After scheduling a test through Snapdeal’s platform, a certified and trained phlebotomist (a person trained to take blood from a patient) from Medlife will arrive to collect samples. There are no additional charges for sample collection and test results will be shared within 48 hours in most cases, the statement added.

"With Medlife’s reach, we will bring the convenience of medical testing from home and medicine delivery to our users in more than 400 big and small cities across India," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

"Medlife’s partnership with Snapdeal is an initiative undertaken not only to accelerate consumers’ transition to online platforms for purchasing medicines and diagnostic lab tests, but also to encourage social distancing from the perspective of safety," said Bhavesh Singhal, head of revenue at Medlife.

Medlife said its on-ground personnel, phlebotomists and lab technicians follow strict safety guidelines, go through regular temperature checks, and use all the necessary protective equipment.

