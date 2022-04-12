Meesho plans to launch live commerce biz by year-end

Another initiative Meesho is working on ahead of its public listing is to add value and regional brands on its platform to boost advertising revenues, the persons cited above said. Meesho does not charge any commission from vendors who sell on its platform, making advertising revenue crucial for its operations. Around 95% of the products sold on Meesho is unbranded. However, in the beauty and electronics categories, it wants to associate with established brands as customers look for the trust factor for buying such brands, one of the people cited above said.