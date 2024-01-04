Meesho resumes campus hiring, recruits 150 candidates in 2023

Online shopping platform Meesho, which paused campus hiring in 2022, said it recruited 150 candidates in 2023. The SoftBank-backed startup is planning to recruit more young professionals in 2024, it added.

"Meesho had paused campus hiring in 2022 as the focus was primarily on profitable growth. The company was aiming to turn profitable first without increasing the headcount further," Chief HR Ashish Kumar Singh told Livemint.

Meesho is hiring for roles across technology and product, analytics, monetization, Business, finance growth, consumer experience, and HR.

Meesho delists nearly 52 lakh counterfeit, restricted products in past 6 months

Non-tech roles like Strategy and Operations have witnessed an uptick in salary packages in comparison to last year, the company said.

The e-commerce platform visited IIT Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Madras, Roorkee, and IIT BHU, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Indian Institute of Information Technology (III) Allahabad, BITS Pilani, Indian Institute of Management (IIMs)- Lucknow and Kozhikode, National Institutes of Technology- Delhi, Bhopal, Surat, Calicut, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), and Management Development Institute (MDI) for campus hiring.

Campuses that topped the chart on maximum number of hirings are Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad and IIT BHU, the e-commerce startup said.

Meesho posts maiden profit in July, weighs IPO in 12-18 months

In 2021, Meesho recruited 150 students for both tech and non-tech roles across the board. Some of the newly added institutes on Meesho's list for campus hiring would be IIIT Bangalore, IIIT Lucknow, IIIT Jabalpur, and IIIT Kota.

In December 2023, the online shopping platform said it became the first e-commerce unicorn to post consolidated profit after tax in the second quarter ended September 2023.

However, the company did not disclose the amount of profit it earned in the July-September period.

During the first-half period of FY2024, Meesho reported a narrowing of losses to ₹141 crore and an increase in revenue by 37% on a year-over-year basis to ₹3,521 crore.

The company attributed the growth in business to an increase in shopping app downloads in India in 2022 and 2023, a hike in the transaction frequency of existing customers, a widening of the category mix, and a focus on improving monetisation through various value-added seller services.

According to data.ai, Meesho recorded 14.5 crore app downloads in 2023 in India.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!