Meesho resumes campus hiring, recruits 150 candidates in 2023

Online shopping platform Meesho, which paused campus hiring in 2022, said it recruited 150 candidates in 2023. The SoftBank-backed startup is planning to recruit more young professionals in 2024, it added.
