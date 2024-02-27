Meet the French startup hoping to take on OpenAI
The Economist 27 Feb 2024
Summary
- Mistral unveils its latest large language model—and a deal with Microsoft
SOME RACES are over before they really get going. So it can seem in the contest to make the best large language models (LLMs). These algorithms power generative artificial intelligence that can produce humanlike text and other output. OpenAI, the American creator of ChatGPT, appears leagues ahead. It has made the world’s most powerful LLM, called GPT-4. The company is gobbling up talent, data and computing power to build cleverer models. As a result, it attracts more users, and with them more capital to pour into even more sophisticated models.
