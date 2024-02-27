Meet the French startup hoping to take on OpenAI

They appear to have been particularly adept at marshalling data to train their models—the second ingredient of AI success. Mr Mensch will not be drawn on how exactly Mistral curates its training sets; it is the source of his firm’s competitive advantage, he says. But industry insiders confirm that Mistral is, in the words of one, “really clever" at curation, for instance filtering out information that is repetitive or does not make sense. This has allowed Mistral’s models to be much smaller: the statistical weights, or “parameters", of Mistral’s models count in the billions, compared with an estimated 1.8trn for OpenAI’s GPT-4 (both firms are mum on the exact sizes). This allows customers to run them on their own computers rather than in a vast data centre, which many proprietary models require.