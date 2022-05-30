Meet the people hit by the great layoff

Another MFine executive told Mint that she had been approached by many other digital healthtech startups soon after she was laid off, but she is unlikely to join a startup again. “I left a very secure job to join Mfine," she said. The company had assured her there was sufficient money in the bank and that only a poor performance could jeopardise her career. “Four digital health startups called looking to hire me. I am scared to join a startup again, even if it has been recently funded," she said.