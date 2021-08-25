Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >MeitY to fund 300 early-stage startups in India through new Samridh programme

MeitY to fund 300 early-stage startups in India through new Samridh programme

Premium
The government has invited existing startup accelerators to partner with and will provide funding of up to 40 lakh to them.
1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • MeitY announced the Startup Accelerator for Product Innovation, Development & Growth (SAMRIDH) programme, which aims to help growing startups 

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Wednesday, announced the Startup Accelerator for Product Innovation, Development & Growth (SAMRIDH) programme, which aims to help growing startups in India. The programme was announced in the annual report of the MeitY earlier this year and was under approval at the time.

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Wednesday, announced the Startup Accelerator for Product Innovation, Development & Growth (SAMRIDH) programme, which aims to help growing startups in India. The programme was announced in the annual report of the MeitY earlier this year and was under approval at the time.

“The part when an idea is being converted into a product, and the product is being scaled, is the most vulnerable part (of a startup). As we all know more than 50% of startups are not able to cross this bridge due to various reasons," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology.

“The part when an idea is being converted into a product, and the product is being scaled, is the most vulnerable part (of a startup). As we all know more than 50% of startups are not able to cross this bridge due to various reasons," said Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The minister also said that the government wants to scale up the networks of incubators and startups to 10x, 20x and more.

The government has invited existing startup accelerators to partner with and will provide funding of up to 40 lakh to them. The scheme claims to fund 300 early-stage startups that are close to the product development stage over a period of time. 

Only accelerators that have been in the incubation business for at least three years and supported more than 50 startups, with at least 10 having a non-public business will be able to apply for the scheme. They must also have operations in India and the necessary space and infrastructure to be eligible.

This isn’t the first time the government has partnered with startup accelerators. On August 7, the MeitY Startup Hub joined hands with India Accelerator under a program called SOMA, which aims to promote deep tech startups in the country. MeitY Startup Hub is another programme under MeitY that aims to promote startups in the country.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Economic recovery on track, but progress slows down

Premium

Why business families fight and how to resolve disputes

Premium

How to choose the right travel insurance during covid-19

Premium

Jeh Wadia steps down from roles at more Wadia firms

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!