Melorra raises $24 million in fresh funding

“Disruption has been one of Melorra’s foremost attributes ever since inception. As a digital-first jewellery player, we have adopted a multi-channel strategy to ensure Melorra is where its customers are. In this light, this funding comes as an affirmation that we continue to lead in the right path. We will be focusing on enhancing our operations and marketing and expansion of our experience centre footprint across the country," said Saroja Yeramilli, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Melorra.