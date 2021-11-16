Mensa Brands bags unicorn status just in 6 months after starting up

1 min read.Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 04:40 PM ISTSankalp Phartiyal, Reuters
Mensa acquires majority stakes in independent brands, aiming to help them scale up using technology such as data analytics and machine learning.
India's Mensa Brands, an acquirer of fashion, home and personal care labels, on Tuesday said it had raised $135 million in a series B funding round that has helped the startup hit "unicorn" status in just six months after starting operations.
U.S. alternative asset manager Falcon Edge Capital led the fundraising, Mensa said, adding that existing investors Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management also participated in the round.
In addition to India, Mensa's brands are available in the United States, the UK and Germany and are also sold via brick and mortar partner stores. Narayanan said he is looking to expand in Europe, the Middle East and some regions in South East Asia.
The company has about 60 core employees with plans to increase that to around 200 in a year's time.
