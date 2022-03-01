Mental health apps are gaining traction among doctors, patients

Vijay Raaghavan, director of analytics solutions provider Fractal Analytics, said chatbot features on such apps add value as people with depression or psychosis do not identify themselves with a problem and hence don’t like to seek in-person help for the fear of stigma. Apps keep things anonymous. “Some of the chatbots also use natural language processing to understand text and tonality to manage the conversation thread and escalate it if required," he said, adding that the most used functionality in mental health apps is immediate response to certain triggers.