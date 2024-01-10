Mental-health startup Amaha raises 50 crore led by Fireside Ventures
Amaha offers a variety of treatments and care plans for mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, schizophrenia, and addictions
Bengaluru: Amaha, a mental health startup, on Wednesday said it has secured ₹ 50 crore in an extended Series A funding round, led by Fireside Ventures, with additional participation from other angel investors contributing ₹15.6 crore.
