Companies
Mental health startups look at offline play to boost patient retention
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 04 Apr 2025, 09:23 AM IST
SummaryWith investors becoming wary of funding unsustainable business models, mental health startups are looking at strategies to keep people committed to therapy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : As more Indians, especially youngsters, become open to seeking counselling, mental health and wellness startups in the country are looking to set up brick-and-mortar centres to keep people from dropping out of therapy.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less