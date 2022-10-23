Meta-backed Meesho is beating Amazon, Walmart in race for Indian shoppers5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 07:20 PM IST
Startup makes gains in world’s biggest developing digital market, with users drawn to its prices on clothing, household goods
Startup makes gains in world’s biggest developing digital market, with users drawn to its prices on clothing, household goods
An upstart e-commerce service is winning more new shoppers in India than Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart, posing a challenge to the U.S. retailing titans, which have plowed billions of dollars into the world’s biggest untapped digital market.