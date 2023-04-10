‘Share same interest with policy makers on user safety’6 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:04 PM IST
In an interview, Antigone Davis, VP, global head of safety, Meta, said the company welcomes new regulations, but warned that making them too prescriptive may not be the right idea.
NEW DELHI : The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a US-based non-profit organization, announced its ‘Take It Down’ platform, financially supported by social media firm Meta, which will soon be made available in Hindi and other Indian languages. The platform aims to stop intimate images of young people being shared online and is part of Meta’s efforts to raise safety standards online, something that governments have been pressurizing Big Tech firms to do for years. In an interview, Antigone Davis, VP, global head of safety, Meta, said the company welcomes new regulations, but warned that making them too prescriptive may not be the right idea. Edited excerpts: