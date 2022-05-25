Why edtech startup Metaversity is looking to shut down in less than six months

“We are now standing at crossroads. We are exploring several options such as (a) cutting the burn rate and pivoting to another idea, (b) letting one of the founders take full charge, or (c) returning the excess capital to investors. The last option is also being considered because it sets an example of how to execute fast, learn fast, and not commit oneself to build an undifferentiated product just because one has capital. Basis the collective inputs we plan to take the final decision over the next few weeks," Maheshwari tweeted.