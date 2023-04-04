‘Generative AI to drive shift in cybersecurity’

How has the reaction of security practitioners to Microsoft’s Security Copilot been?Generative AI is going to be a game-changer in the industry. It is not generally available yet, but there is a lot of interest in it in India. I am excited because I’ve been in this industry for the last 25 years and I can understand the frustration that practitioners have when they’re dealing with security alerts and investigations. Looking at different signals, manually pulling out information and then trying to make it work would typically take more than a day or two.What is the reason for the skill shortage in cybersecurity? Do you see it being resolved anytime soon and can generative AI help?Generative AI is going to optimize the human element, which is still required. Skill shortage is still predicted to continue. One report in India talks about 1.5 million jobs opening up in cybersecurity. Globally, we are analyzing 65 trillion signals per day, last year, it was 43 trillion, and a few years back, it was 6 trillion. You can imagine the number of cyber signals that are out there that we analyzed to provide insights for customers. Attackers are also evolving and coming back with newer threats and approaches.

