OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Micro-VC fund iSeed closes fund at $15 million

Micro-VC fund iSeed closes fund at $15 million

Photo: MintPremium
Photo: Mint
 1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2021, 05:28 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

Close to 60 limited partners, including Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of employee management unicorn Rippling; Lachy Groom, former executive of payments major Stripe; Ankur Nagpal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of edtech startup Teachable, invested in iSeed II

BENGALURU : Micro-venture capital fund iSeed on Thursday said that it has closed $15 million as part of its second fund, iSeed II, in a bid to ramp up its investments in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Close to 60 limited partners, including Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of employee management unicorn Rippling; Lachy Groom, former executive of payments major Stripe; Ankur Nagpal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of edtech startup Teachable, invested in iSeed II.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Institutional investors, including RTP Global, FJ Labs, Tribe Capital, Hummingbird and Kamco Jedi Fund also participated in the fundraise.

Besides AngelList founder Naval Ravikant, other big backers of iSeed include Jack Herrick, founder and CEO of wikihow and Bryce Maddock, co-founder and CEO of IPO-bound TaskUs.

iSeed’s first fund was anchored by Ravikant and was launched last May, with a $5 million corpus. So far, iSeed has invested in close to 36 startups from its first fund, co-investing with institutional investors including Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed India Partners.

Some investments from iSeed’s first fund include Pepper Content, FloBiz, Velocity, BimaPe, and PagarBook.

Through the second fund, iSeed will invest in 50 startups, participating with ticket sizes of $100,000-$250,000 during seed stages. Through the new close, the firm may also look at follow-on investment in its existing portfolio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout