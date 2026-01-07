Why India’s mid-sized startups are choosing IPOs over the unicorn dream

“But the shift has been driven primarily by the mid-sized IPO segment ( ₹300-1,000 crore). Within this, the ₹300-600 crore range has shown a notable increase in activity, emerging as the most active segment after large IPOs,” said Prateek Indwar, managing director and head of capital markets at InCred Capital. “Overall, mid-sized companies, including those in the ₹500-600 crore band, are materially more willing to access public markets today than they were in the mid-2010s or even in the pre-pandemic period.”