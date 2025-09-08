Why the Middle East is becoming the first halt for Indian startups’ global ambitions
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Founders across the ecosystem are finding that the region’s appetite for new technology—from cybersecurity to cloud computing—is picking up, burnishing the attractiveness of the market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Early-stage Indian startups are heading to the Middle East as their first international port of call, as countries in the region move away from their dependency on oil and diversify their economies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story