Doqfy, a cloud-based contract management software company, has its bases in India and in Dubai. The company has so far raised $1.9 million in seed funding from Silverneedle Ventures, Pentathlon Ventures and LetsVenture. “If we explore only the US, there’s only federal law-based contracts there. But in the Dubai market, there’s options for European law, British and even US. Several law firms have cropped up there to cater to high-value transactions like real estate and other industries," said Aditya Pandranki, founder and CEO of Doqfy. The company began taking on clients from the region in January this year.